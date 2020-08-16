Burj Khalifa, Niagra falls illuminated in tricolour on India's 74th Independence Day

By Online Desk

On India's 74th Independence Day, Burj Khalifa in Dubai and the Niagra Falls in Canada were lit up in tricolours, resembling India's national flag.

"Burj Khalifa lights up in commemoration of India’s 74th Independence Day. May the tricolour of freedom, courage and peace always prosper," the Twitter handle said.

United States: The Empire State Building in New York illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag. #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/QxoN7rL7yY — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

The Niagara Falls looked breathtaking in colours of Indian national flag in a video shared by the Consulate General of India in Toronto.

#WATCH Canada: Niagara Falls illuminated in colours of Indian national flag. #IndiaIndependenceDay



(Video source: Consulate General of India in Toronto, Canada) pic.twitter.com/FIfLYjSLvV — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

The Empire State Building in New York too was illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort in Delhi said that "India has deepened its relations with all countries in the extended neighbourhood".

"Today, neighbours are not only those with whom we share geographical boundaries but also those with whom our hearts meet. Today, the world's confidence in India has increased. Recently, for the election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, India was backed by 184 out of 192 countries. This is a matter of pride for India. It is an example of the position we have created for ourselves in the world," he said.