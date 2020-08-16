STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lebanese president calls probe into Beirut blast 'complex'

The blast killed 180 people and wounded more than 6,000. At least 30 people are still missing.

Published: 16th August 2020 04:49 PM

Demonstrators march holding candles and flashlights honoring the victims of the deadly explosion at Beirut port which devastated large parts of the capital. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun says the probe into a devastating blast in Beirut is “very complex” and won’t be finished quickly.

Responding to calls that he step down, Aoun told French TV station BFMTV in his first interview with foreign media since the Aug. 4 blast that it would be "impossible" because it would create a power vacuum. The interview aired late Saturday.

The cause of the fire that ignited nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut’s port remains unclear. Documents have emerged showing that the country’s top leadership, including Aoun, and security officials were aware of the chemicals that had been stored there for years.

Aoun said the probe is divided into three parts. The first aims to determine the circumstances surrounding the cargo, the second where it came from and who shipped it and the third who was responsible for handling and securing it.

READ| Lebanon's military gets sweeping powers after Beirut blast

“We had the determination to reach conclusions quickly but we found out that the issues are very complex and require time,” said Aoun.

When asked about what measures he took when he learned of the explosives in July, Aoun said the information came to him “very late,” but his military adviser was reassured that those with direct responsibility were handling the matter.

“They all were informed,” Aoun said, adding that he made sure those who could take measures to secure the area were in the loop.

Aoun said FBI and French investigators were helping because “they more than us have the capability and ability to find out the details of what got the ship here, what is the source and who owns it.”

Aoun, who is backed by the powerful Hezbollah militia, said he asked for satellite images to determine if there was an air raid, saying he hasn't ruled out the possibility of a foreign missile attack.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has denied his group has any role in the explosion and said any international probe would likely seek to clear Israel of responsibility in the port explosion, if it had a hand.

Israel has denied involvement and so far no evidence has emerged to suggest otherwise.

Many Lebanese want the probe taken out of the hands of their government, fearing that bickering among the long-entrenched political factions, notorious for corruption, won’t allow any results to come to light that are damaging to their leadership.

Popular anger has swelled over the ruling elite’s corruption, mismanagement and political uncertainty. Under pressure, Lebanon’s government resigned Aug. 10. For now, there are no formal consultations underway on who will replace Hassan Diab as prime minister and no likely candidate has emerged.

Asked about the public anger, Aoun said he shares the rage.

“They call me the father of the people,” he said. “I am one of them.”

Bu Aoun said “it is impossible” for him to step down because it would create a power vacuum. He also said the moment is not right to hold presidential elections. “The political and popular atmosphere can't take new elections before restoring calm,” he said. “They would be emotional and not a true representation of the people.”

Aoun was elected in 2016, breaking more than 2 years deadlock in which Lebanon remained without a president.

