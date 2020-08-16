STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police: 17 shot, some dead across three Cincinnati shootings

In the Walnut Hills neighbourhood, about a block away from the Harriet Beecher Stowe house, three people were shot.

Published: 16th August 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

By Associated Press

CINCINNATI: Police in Cincinnati said 17 people — including some likely fatalities — were shot at three separate locations early Sunday morning.

In one shooting alone in the city's Over-the-Rhine neighbourhood, 10 people were shot, with two possibly dead, Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate told news outlets.

News outlets reported the shootings took place within 60 to 90 minutes of each other, but Neudigate said they “seem to be separate independent incidents but horrific and tragic.”

No suspect information was immediately available.

“One extremely violent night in the city of Cincinnati. Looking at possibly 17 victims, up to four that could be fatal at this time. Why? That’s going to be the question,” Neudigate said.

In July, the Enquirer reported that the city had experienced a rise in shootings and homicides from gun violence during the first half of the year as compared to the same time period in 2019.

