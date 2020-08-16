STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two senior LeT commanders killed in encounter in Afghanistan

Two LeT commanders killed have been identified as Pacha Khan and Akhtar, according to sources.

By ANI

KABUL: Five Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) cadres, including two senior commanders of the terror group, were killed in an encounter with the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and Afghan National Army (ANA) in Dangam district of Kunar province in Afghanistan, sources said.

The joint operation was carried out on Saturday night. The two LeT commanders killed have been identified as Pacha Khan and Akhtar, according to sources.

Pacha Khan was a resident of Shahi Tangai district, Bajaur in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The LeT terrorists were stationed in Dangam area and planned to attack Dai Kandai post of ANA. Following this, Afghan security personnel launched a counter-offensive in which five LeT cadres were killed and four injured, sources said.

The names of those killed are -- Pacha Khan, Akhtar, Tayeeb Bajouri, Sharafat Bajouri and Mohibullah, they added.

The recent operation yet again substantiates the fact that the Pakistan government and its spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), are aiding terrorists in Afghanistan by sending Pakistani youth to create unrest in the war-torn country.

Last month, Pakistani ID cards were recovered from the bodies of terrorists killed in Afghanistan's Kandahar.

Security forces killed five terrorists in Maroof and nine others in Arghistan district of the province, said Kandahar's police chief Gen Tadin Khan Achakzai, according to Khaama news agency.

Some ID cards read names in Urdu, identifying the dead terrorists as Abdul Ghani, Abdul Ghaffar, Sanaullah, Naqibullah, Obaidullah, Abdul Malik among others.

In another attack, 25 Taliban terrorists, including 12 Pakistanis, were killed in an airstrike by NATO Rescue Support in the Takht-e-Pol town of Kandahar.

