STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US health body clears emergency simple saliva test for faster detection of COVID-19

The agency has previously authorised four other tests that use saliva for sampling, but these yielded varying results.

Published: 16th August 2020 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

A member of the Brooklyn Hospital Center helps a person who was just tested for COVID-19 put an object in a biohazard bag, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in New York.

A member of the Brooklyn Hospital Center helps a person who was just tested for COVID-19 put an object in a biohazard bag. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

HOUSTON: The US health watchdog has authorised the emergency use of a new and expensive saliva based laboratory diagnostic test for COVID-19 that could be a game changer in the diagnosis of the infection as it will enable rapid testing amongst more people easily.

Stephen Hahn, the Food and Drugs Administration Commissioner, said the new saliva test would increase efficiency and avoid shortage of crucial test components like reagents.

"Providing this type of flexibility for processing saliva samples to test for COVID-19 infection is groundbreaking in terms of efficiency and avoiding shortages of crucial test components like reagents," he said in a statement.

The agency has previously authorised four other tests that use saliva for sampling, but these yielded varying results.

Authorisation of the new test occurs amid ongoing disarray over COVID-19 testing. The US has been plagued by an inconsistent strategy for detecting the virus, thanks in part to persistent shortages and the use of a variety of different tests that have sometimes yielded unreliable results.

The new method called SalivaDirect is being further validated as a test for asymptomatic individuals through a programme that tests players and staff from the National Basketball Association (NBA). SalivaDirect is simpler, less expensive and less invasive than the traditional method for such testing known as nasopharyngeal (NP) swabbing.

Results so far have found that SalivaDirect is highly sensitive and yields similar outcomes as NP swabbing.

With the FDA's emergency use authorisation, the testing method is immediately available to other diagnostic laboratories that want to start using the new test, which can be scaled up quickly for use across the nation and, perhaps, beyond - in the coming weeks, researchers said.

A key component of SalivaDirect, the researchers note, is that the method has been validated with reagents and instruments from multiple vendors. This flexibility enables continued testing if some vendors encounter supply chain issues as experienced early in the pandemic.

"This is a huge step forward to make testing more accessible. This started off as an idea in our lab soon after we found saliva to be a promising sample type of the detection of SARS-CoV-2, and now it has the potential to be used on a large scale to help protect public health. We are delighted to make this contribution to the fight against coronavirus," said Chantal Vogels, a Yale postdoctoral fellow, who led the laboratory development and validation along with Doug Brackney, an adjunct assistant clinical professor.

Development of SalivaDirect as a means of rapidly expanding SARS-CoV-2 testing was spearheaded this spring by Nathan Grubaugh and Anne Wyllie, assistant professor and associate research scientist, respectively, at Yale School of Public Health.

After finding saliva to be a promising sample type for SARS-CoV-2 detection, they wanted to improve the method further.

"With saliva being quick and easy to collect, we realised it could be a game-changer in COVID-19 diagnostics," said Wyllie.

With testing urgently needed, the Yale team was determined to decrease both testing times and costs, to make testing widely accessible.

"Wide-spread testing is critical for our control efforts. We simplified the test so that it only costs a couple of dollars for reagents and we expect that labs will only charge about USD 10 per sample. If cheap alternatives like SalivaDirect can be implemented across the country, we may finally get a handle on this pandemic, even before a vaccine," said Grubaugh.

Grubaugh and Wyllie said that they are not seeking to commercialise the method rather want the simplified testing method to help those most in need. Testing for SARS-CoV-2 has been a major stumbling block in the fight against the pandemic, with long delays and shortages of testing.

Some experts have said that up to 4 million tests are needed per day and SalivaDirect provides one pathway toward that goal, the researchers said.

"Using SalivaDirect, our lab can double our testing capacity," said Professor Chen Liu, chair of Yale Pathology, who oversaw the clinical validation of the study.

Globally, coronavirus has infected 20,950,402 people while the disease has killed so far 760,213 others.

Meanwhile, 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID saliva test USFDA SalivaDirect
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp