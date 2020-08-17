STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Japan PM Shinzo Abe admitted to hospital for 'health check-up'

Abe, 65, during his first tenure as PM, which started in late Sept 2006, abruptly stepped down from his post in 2007 due to chronic ulcerative colitis.

Published: 17th August 2020 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was on Monday admitted to a hospital in Tokyo for a "health check-up" as described by one of his aides, although rumours have been swirling about his ill health.

A informed government official said on Monday the Prime Minister is undergoing a one-day health check-up at the Keio University Hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kyodo News reported that Abe's visit to the hospital came a day after former Economy Minister Akira Amari told a TV program that the Prime minister needs to rest, hinting that he may be suffering from exhaustion.

Abe, 65, during his first tenure as prime minister, which started in late September 2006, abruptly stepped down from his post in 2007 due to chronic ulcerative colitis, an intestinal disease.

Earlier the month, Japan's top government spokesperson Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, downplayed any potential health issues Abe may be going through

"I see the prime minister every day, and I think he has no health problems at all as he has been carrying out his duties smoothly."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Japan Shinzo Abe
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp