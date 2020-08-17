STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Kamala Harris appoints Indian-American Sabrina Singh as press secretary 

Sabrina,32, previously headed the press shop of two Democratic presidential candidates -- New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Published: 17th August 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Kamala Harris' press secretary Sabrina Singh

Kamala Harris' press secretary Sabrina Singh (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Senator Kamala Harris has roped in Indian-American Sabrina Singh, who previously was the spokeswoman of two Democratic presidential candidates, as press secretary for her Democratic vice presidential campaign.

32-year-old Singh previously headed the press shop of two Democratic presidential candidates -- New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Last week, Democratic presumptive vice presidential nominee Joe Biden, 77, picked 55-year-old Indian-origin Harris as his running mate. "I'm so excited to join the #BidenHarris ticket as Press Secretary for @KamalaHarris! Can't wait to get to work and win in November!," said Singh, the first-ever Indian-American press secretary to a vice presidential nominee of a major political party.

WATCH:

A resident of Los Angeles, Singh was earlier spokesperson of the Democratic National Committee. She is the granddaughter of Sardar JJ Singh of the India League of America, a non-profit organisation which champions the interests of Indian-American community in the US.

In the 1940s, JJ Singh along with a small group of fellow Indians mounted a nationwide campaign against racial discriminatory policies of the US. This culminated in the then president Harry Truman signing the Luce-Celler Act on July 2, 1946.

The signing of the Act allowed a quota of 100 Indians to immigrate to the United States per annum. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan-American Rohini Kosoglu has been appointed in a senior role to advise Harris. She has earlier served as a senior advisor to Harris in her Senate office and presidential campaign.

Harris was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sabrina Singh Kamala Harris US Presidential polls USA Press secretary
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp