Kamala Harris appoints Indian-American Sabrina Singh as press secretary
Sabrina,32, previously headed the press shop of two Democratic presidential candidates -- New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg.
Published: 17th August 2020 11:38 AM | Last Updated: 17th August 2020 08:03 PM | A+A A-
WASHINGTON: Senator Kamala Harris has roped in Indian-American Sabrina Singh, who previously was the spokeswoman of two Democratic presidential candidates, as press secretary for her Democratic vice presidential campaign.
32-year-old Singh previously headed the press shop of two Democratic presidential candidates -- New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg.
Last week, Democratic presumptive vice presidential nominee Joe Biden, 77, picked 55-year-old Indian-origin Harris as his running mate. "I'm so excited to join the #BidenHarris ticket as Press Secretary for @KamalaHarris! Can't wait to get to work and win in November!," said Singh, the first-ever Indian-American press secretary to a vice presidential nominee of a major political party.
WATCH:
A resident of Los Angeles, Singh was earlier spokesperson of the Democratic National Committee. She is the granddaughter of Sardar JJ Singh of the India League of America, a non-profit organisation which champions the interests of Indian-American community in the US.
In the 1940s, JJ Singh along with a small group of fellow Indians mounted a nationwide campaign against racial discriminatory policies of the US. This culminated in the then president Harry Truman signing the Luce-Celler Act on July 2, 1946.
The signing of the Act allowed a quota of 100 Indians to immigrate to the United States per annum. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan-American Rohini Kosoglu has been appointed in a senior role to advise Harris. She has earlier served as a senior advisor to Harris in her Senate office and presidential campaign.
Harris was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support.