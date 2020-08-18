STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Offshore refuelling deepens fears for SA’s penguin haven

Algoa Bayis home to myriad species of seabirds, including under half the global population of African penguins, classed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Published: 18th August 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

PORT ELIZABETH: Generators hum loudly in the background as a tour boat bobs past a towering vessel filled with ship fuel, anchored in Algoa Bay, a stone’s throw away from the world’s largest breeding colony of African penguins. Mid-way along the Europe- Asia sea route, the bay’s deepwater port was an obvious choice for South Africa’s first offshore bunkering operation. Since 2016, mostly cargo ships have pulled in for ship-to-ship (STS) refuelling, allowing them to carry more freight, bypass port fees and save time. But conservationists, ecotour operators and nature lovers are alarmed about the longterm impact in a marine biodiversity hotspot and major foreign tourist magnet.

They claim the bunkering takes place too close to foraging and breeding grounds, disrupting the ecosystem and exposing sea animals to oil spills. The risk has been highlighted by the catastrophic oil spill which began earlier this month into a protected marine park off the pristine coastline of Mauritius, after a bulk carrier ran aground on July 25. With the main storage tanker in Algoa Bay able to hold 100,000 metric tonnes of fuel, opponents fear a potentially massive leak. In two minor spills, in 2017 and 2019, rangers rescued oil-tarred penguins. Scientists are also studying whether the noise, pollution and increased ship traffic could affect the marine animals. They are particularly worried that vibrations caused by the activity may drive away those that rely on sonar to hunt fish. “This is too close to the Marine Protected Area, there are too many risks involved,” warned environmental scientist Ronelle Friend.

Algoa Bayis home to myriad species of seabirds, including under half the global population of African penguins, classed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The world’s largest group of bottlenose dolphins was recorded in the bay in 2018, according to a report last year by the Port Elizabeth-based Nelson Mandela University. The site is also on the path of an annual sardine run, touted as one of the planet’s most spectacular marine events. “This operation is slap-bang in the middle of a hotspot for bait fish that birds feed on,” said whale watcher and tour operator Lloyd Edwards.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp