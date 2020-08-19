STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepal COVID-19 tally nears 29,000 as country reports 681 fresh cases

The health ministry on Wednesday confirmed six more corona related deaths in the country, taking the death toll to 120.

Nepalese army personnel unload from a hearse van, the dead body of a person who died of COVID-19 for cremation in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday recorded 681 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 28,938, a senior health ministry official said.

The 681 new infections were confirmed after testing 11,522 specimens through Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests in the last 24 hours, Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry, said in the daily press briefing.

So far PCR tests have been conducted on 5,54,388 people through different laboratories across the country.

In the past 24 hours, 120 corona patients, who recovered from the disease, have been discharged from different health facilities across the country.

With this total number of people recovered from the disease stands at 17,700 in the country.

The recovery rate now stands at 61.2 per cent.

Currently, there are 11,118 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 7,987 are in institutional isolation and 3,131 are in home isolation.

As many as 13,571 persons, mostly those who have returned from abroad have been placed in quarantine.

Some 131 COVID-19 patients across the nation are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and six patients are receiving ventilator facility.

Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 159 corona positive cases in a single day on Wednesday.

Nepal on Tuesday imposed a week-long prohibitory orders in the Kathmandu Valley after more than 1,000 fresh cases were reported in a single day.

The restrictive orders have been issued by three district administration offices in the Kathmandu Valley after a sudden spike in the coronavirus cases.

With the issuance of restrictive orders, people will be barred from coming out of their houses except for emergency works.

All businesses and shops except those providing essential services and goods such as medicines, vegetables, food stuffs, drinking water, milk, electricity, telecommunications, petroleum will be shut down.

