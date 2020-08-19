STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Typhoon Higos hits China, weakens to tropical storm

The winds had fallen to 108 kph (67 mph) three hours later as it moved west toward the neighbouring Guangxi region. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Published: 19th August 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Typhoon Higos weakened to strong topical storm after making landfall in Zhuhai city in Hong Kong. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BEIJING: Typhoon Higos made landfall on China's southern coast on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain as it weakened to a tropical storm.

The typhoon came ashore at Zhuhai, a city in Guangdong province, with maximum sustained winds of 126 kilometers per hour (78 miles per hour), China's National Meteorological Center said.

The winds had fallen to 108 kph (67 mph) three hours later as it moved west toward the neighbouring Guangxi region. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

There were power outages in the city of Meizhou in northeastern Guangdong province on Tuesday night after trees fell into power lines, the electric company said.

More than 65,000 people were evacuated, schools were closed and many fishing boats returned to port along the affected coast, according to Chinese media reports.

The typhoon knocked over trees in Hong Kong, but the city escaped major damage.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Typhoon Higos China
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp