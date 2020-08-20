STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Iran unveils new ballistic missile named after slain General Qasem Soleimani

In his address, President Hassan Rouhani noted the progress in the defence industry, saying that Iranian weapons must have high precision, sufficient destructive power and manoeuvrability.

Published: 20th August 2020

Top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani

Slain Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

TEHRAN: Iran on Thursday unveiled a new ballistic missile named after Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in January.

The showcase took place in the run-up to National Defence Industry Day, which is observed on August 22.

During the event, broadcast by state television, Defence Minister Amir Hatami reported on Iran's latest military achievements -- in particular, the ballistic missile, dubbed Hajj Qasem Soleimani, and the cruise missile, called Abu Mahdi. The latter is named after Iraqi Shia militia deputy commander Abu Mahdi Muhandis, who was killed alongside Soleimani near Baghdad.

The Qasem Soleimani missile has a range of 1,400 kilometres, while the Abu Mahdi Muhandis missile hits targets at a range of 1,000 kilometres. The country has also demonstrated domestically-made drones.

In his address, President Hassan Rouhani noted the progress in the defence industry, saying that Iranian weapons must have high precision, sufficient destructive power and manoeuvrability.

He stressed that the national defence industry pursues a strategy of deterrence, rather than any offensive strategy and the country does not aim to occupy any territories or harm any nation.

