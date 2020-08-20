STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Joe Biden picked the 'right partner' in Kamala Harris: Hillary Clinton 

Clinton said she knows about the slings and arrows coming Harris' way and "believe me, this former District Attorney and Attorney General can handle them all."

Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)

NEW YORK: Hillary Clinton has said that Senator Kamala Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, is the "right partner" for Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's vice presidential nominee, as she urged Americans to vote for the duo to "pull our nation back from the brink."

Addressing the virtual Democratic National Convention, the former secretary of state, who in 2016 challenged Donald Trump, urged voters not to take the Republican President's political standing for granted this year, warning that November cannot be a "woulda coulda shoulda" election.

READ HERE |  Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president

The Democrats have nominated former vice president Biden, 77, as the presidential candidate and Harris, 55, as his running mate in the November 3 presidential election.

"This is the team to pull our nation back from the brink," she said.

She stressed that when America goes to the polls, "we will be strong together. We will heal together. We will redeem the soul and promise of this country together. We will elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris together.

"And Joe picked the right partner in Kamala. She is relentless in the pursuit of justice and equity and she is kind," Clinton said on Wednesday.

Clinton said she knows about the slings and arrows coming Harris' way and "believe me, this former District Attorney and Attorney General can handle them all."

"Tonight I am thinking of the girls and boys who see themselves in America's future because of Kamala Harris-- a Black woman, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, and our nominee for Vice President of the United States. This is our country's story: breaking down barriers and expanding the circle of possibility," Clinton said.

The 72-year-old top Democrat urged the young people to not give up on America.

"Despite our flaws and problems, we have come so far. And we can still be a more just and equal country, full of opportunities previous generations could never have imagined.

"Don't forget: Joe and Kamala can win 3 million more votes and still lose. Take it from me," Clinton said.

"We need numbers so overwhelming Trump can't sneak or steal his way to victory.

"For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn't realise how dangerous he was'," Clinton said, referring to President Trump who defeated her in the 2016 election, marred by controversies.

"I wish I could go back and do it over."

Clinton reiterated what she has said repeatedly over the last four years that Trump was not a good president for America.

"I wish Donald Trump had been a better president," Clinton said.

"Because America needs a better president than this," she added.

