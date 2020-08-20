STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan reports 513 new cases of COVID-19, tally climbs to 290,958

Published: 20th August 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker gets blood sample of a person during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, June 15, 2020.

A health worker gets blood sample of a person during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 513 new cases of coronavirus, taking the toll tally of infections in the country to 290,958, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry of National Health Services also said the death toll in the country due to coronavirus reached 6,209 after eight patients died due to the infections in the last 24 hours.

The ministry said that 272,804 people have recovered so far while 725 were in critical condition.

So far Sindh province has detected 127,060 patients, Punjab 95,800, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 35,468, Islamabad 15,425, Balochistan 12,403 and Gilgit-Baltistan 2,583.

So far 2,363,725 tests were conducted, including 23,670 in the last 24 hours.

