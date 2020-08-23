STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Feds charge ex-Green Beret officer of spying with Russia

“Debbins thought that the United States was too dominant in the world and needed to be cut down to size,” prosecutors alleged.

Peter Debbins,former Army Green Beret, allegedly conspired with Russian intelligence operatives to provide them with United States national defense information.

By Associated Press

FALLS CHURCH: A former Army Green Beret living in northern Virginia was arrested on Friday, charged with divulging military secrets about his unit’s activities in former Soviet republics during more than a decade of contacts with Russian intelligence. Peter Rafael Dzibinski Debbins (pictured), 45, told Russian intelligence he considered himself a “son of Russia,” according to an indictment made public after his arrest. 

“Debbins thought that the United States was too dominant in the world and needed to be cut down to size,” prosecutors alleged. The indictment also states that Debbins was motivated in part because of bitterness over his Army career and a desire to establish business contacts in Russia. The espionage took place from 1996 to 2011, prosecutors say. 

The case against Debbins is the second Justice Department prosecution announced this week accusing a government or military official of transmitting US secrets to a foreign country. The other case, in Hawaii, charged a former CIA officer with spying for China.Debbins’ mother was born in the Soviet Union, and Debbins met his wife in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, where they were married in 1997, according to the indictment.

Debbins, of Gainesville, periodically met Russian intelligence beginning in 1996, when he was an ROTC student at the University of Minnesota, through 2011. According to the indictment, military officers questions Debbins about his travel after visits to Russia in 2000 and 2003, but he failed to disclose his interactions with Russian intelligence.

