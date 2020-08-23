STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris greet Hindus on Ganesh Chaturthi

Published: 23rd August 2020 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference in Wilmington

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference in Wilmington. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his Indian-origin running mate Kamala Harris on Saturday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and expressed hope for a new beginning.

"To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the US, India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings," Biden said in a tweet.

Harris also extended her greetings to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion. "Joining @ JoeBiden in wishing everyone celebrating a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi," Harris said, retweeting Biden's tweet.

On the final day of the four-day virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Thursday, 77-year-old Biden accepted the Democratic Party's nomimation as the presidential candidate to challenge incumbent President Trump, a Republican, in the November 3 presidential election.

Harris, 55, scripted history in US politics as she became the first Indian-American and Black woman to get a major party's vice presidential nomination on the third day of the DNC.

