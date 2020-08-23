STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Missing Texas soldier involved in open investigation of abusive sexual contact: Officials

The man’s family and the U.S. Army are asking for the public’s help in finding the missing soldier.

Published: 23rd August 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Sgt. Elder Fernandes. Fort Hood officials have issued a missing soldier alert for Fernandes.

Sgt. Elder Fernandes. Fort Hood officials have issued a missing soldier alert for Fernandes.(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KILLEEN: A soldier who has gone missing from Fort Hood in Central Texas has been involved in an open investigation of abusive sexual contact, officials said.

Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23, was reported missing on Wednesday. Killeen police said he hasn't been seen since Monday when his staff sergeant dropped him off at home.

“The unit sexual assault response coordinator has been working closely with Sgt. Fernandes, ensuring he was aware of all his reporting, care, and victim advocacy options," Fort Hood public affairs officer Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam said in a statement. Brautigam also stated that Fernandes had been transferred to another unit, "to ensure he received the proper care and ensure there were no opportunities for reprisals.”

The man’s family and the U.S. Army are asking for the public’s help in finding the missing soldier.

Fernandes is the third solider from Fort Hood to go missing in the past year. Vanessa Guillén’s body was found in July after her disappearance in April. A fellow soldier killed himself after being confronted by police the day 20-year-old Guillén’s remains were found, officials said. A 22-year-old civilian woman is charged with helping that soldier dispose of Guillén’s body.

Guillén’s family has said she was sexually harassed by the soldier suspected of killing her, but the Army has said there is no evidence to support that. There is an ongoing investigation.

Pfc. Gregory Morales, 24, was reported missing in August 2019, and his remains were found in June. Killeen police and Army officials are still investigating his death and foul play is suspected.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Texas Soldier Sexual abuse
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp