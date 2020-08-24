Donald Trump's top advisor Kellyanne Conway resigns; to leave White House soon

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's top advisor Kellyanne Conway has resigned abruptly and will leave the White House this month to focus on her children, giving them "less drama, more mama."

Conway, 53, is among the key speakers on day three of the Republican National Convention (RNC) which begins on Monday, according to a list released by the Trump campaign.

Now it is unclear if she would still speak at the convention, which will formally nominate Trump as the party's presidential candidate in the November 3 election, the US media reports said.

In a statement, Conway said: "I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George (her husband) is also making changes".

Her husband George Conway, a vocal critic of President Trump, also made a similar statement on Twitter.

"I'm withdrawing from Project Lincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I'll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately".

George is a co-founder of The Lincoln Project - a Republican political action committee working to prevent the re-election of President Trump in 2020.

Conway said: "We disagree about plenty, but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and 'tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids 'doing school from home' requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times".

Conway, who joined the Trump team even when he was running for the presidency and became his campaign head in 2016, has been a strong defender of the Trump administration.

"I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly," she said in a tweet.

"This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama," she said in her statement.

The past four years have allowed me blessings beyond compare as a part of history on Election Night 2016 and as Senior Counselor to the President. It's been heady. It's been humbling," Conway said.

She said that she is deeply grateful to Trump for this honour and to the First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Mrs Pence, her colleagues in the White House and the administration and the countless people who supported her and her work.

"As many convention speakers will demonstrate this week, President Trump's leadership has had a measurable, positive impact on the peace and prosperity of the nation, and on millions of Americans who feel forgotten no more.

"The incredible men, women and children we've met along the way have reaffirmed my later-in-life experience that public service can be meaningful and consequential. For all of its political differences and cultural cleavages, this is a beautiful country filled with amazing people.

"The promise of America belongs to us all," Conway added.