STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Donald Trump's top advisor Kellyanne Conway resigns; to leave White House soon

Conway, 53, is among the key speakers on day three of the RNC while her husband, George is co-founder of The Lincoln Project - a committee working to prevent the re-election of Donald Trump.

Published: 24th August 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s most influential and longest serving advisers, announced Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that she would be leaving the White House at the end of the month. (Photo | AP)

Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s most influential and longest serving advisers, announced Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that she would be leaving the White House at the end of the month. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's top advisor Kellyanne Conway has resigned abruptly and will leave the White House this month to focus on her children, giving them "less drama, more mama."

Conway, 53, is among the key speakers on day three of the Republican National Convention (RNC) which begins on Monday, according to a list released by the Trump campaign.

Now it is unclear if she would still speak at the convention, which will formally nominate Trump as the party's presidential candidate in the November 3 election, the US media reports said.

In a statement, Conway said: "I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George (her husband) is also making changes".

ALSO READ | US elections 2020: Indian-American Nikki Haley among star speakers at Republican convention

Her husband George Conway, a vocal critic of President Trump, also made a similar statement on Twitter.

"I'm withdrawing from Project Lincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I'll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately".

George is a co-founder of The Lincoln Project - a Republican political action committee working to prevent the re-election of President Trump in 2020.

Conway said: "We disagree about plenty, but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and 'tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids 'doing school from home' requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times".

Conway, who joined the Trump team even when he was running for the presidency and became his campaign head in 2016, has been a strong defender of the Trump administration.

ALSO READ | Promising breakthrough: Trump announces emergency plasma treatment authorised for COVID-19

"I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly," she said in a tweet.

"This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama," she said in her statement.

The past four years have allowed me blessings beyond compare as a part of history on Election Night 2016 and as Senior Counselor to the President. It's been heady. It's been humbling," Conway said.

She said that she is deeply grateful to Trump for this honour and to the First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Mrs Pence, her colleagues in the White House and the administration and the countless people who supported her and her work.

"As many convention speakers will demonstrate this week, President Trump's leadership has had a measurable, positive impact on the peace and prosperity of the nation, and on millions of Americans who feel forgotten no more.

"The incredible men, women and children we've met along the way have reaffirmed my later-in-life experience that public service can be meaningful and consequential. For all of its political differences and cultural cleavages, this is a beautiful country filled with amazing people.

"The promise of America belongs to us all," Conway added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway US elections 2020 White House
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp