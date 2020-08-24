STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepal's COVID-19 tally reaches 32,678 with 743 new cases, 58% recovery rate

Nepal has conducted 10,234 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests through various laboratories across the country.

Published: 24th August 2020 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Nepalese people who have travelled outside the Kathmandu valley wait to give swab samples for COVID-19 test in Kathmandu.

Nepalese people who have travelled outside the Kathmandu valley wait to give swab samples for COVID-19 test in Kathmandu. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: The coronavirus recovery rate in Nepal stands at 58 per cent with 18,806 people recovering from the infection so far, health officials said.

Nepal's coronavirus caseload mounted to 32,678 with 743 news cases reported on Monday while the death toll increased to 157 after eight persons, including three women, died due to COVID-19, Health Ministry Spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam said.

He said that 175 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours from various isolation centres.

With this, Nepal's total number of coronavirus recovery reached 18,806.

Nepal has conducted 10,234 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests through various laboratories across the country.

So far a total of 610,469 PCR tests have been conducted, which is more than 2 per cent of the total population of the country, he said.

Nepal's coronavirus infection recovery rate stands at 58 per cent of the total infections, Gautam informed.

There are currently 13,715 coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at hospitals and various isolation centres in the country, he said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp