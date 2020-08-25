STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Iran won't accept any demands beyond 2015 nuclear deal

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived in Iran on Monday to press for access to sites where authorities are thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material.

Published: 25th August 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Rafael Grossi

Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi attends a meeting with head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi, in Tehran. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TEHRAN: Iran won't accept any additional demands beyond its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, the country's top nuclear official declared Tuesday as the chief of the U.N. nuclear watchdog was visiting Iran, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived in Iran on Monday to press for access to sites where authorities are thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material.

The visit comes as the U.S. is pushing to "snapback" U.N. sanctions on Iran for allegedly violating the nuclear deal with world powers, which the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from two years ago.

The IAEA repeatedly found Iran in compliance with the agreement until last year, when Tehran started openly exceeding some of the deal's limits on nuclear enrichment in response to heavy U.S. sanctions.
Ali Akbar Salehi spoke during a joint press conference in Tehran with Grossi.

"Definitely Iran will not accept demands beyond (its) nuclear commitments. We do act based on our own national interests," Salehi said. The report by IRNA did not elaborate.

In a tweet, Grossi acknowledged his meeting with Salehi on Tuesday. "We are working on reaching an agreement on (IAEA)'s safeguards verification activities in Iran," Grossi wrote, without elaborating.

However, Salehi also said a "new chapter" has begun between Iran and the IAEA, saying he had "constructive" talks with Grossi. He said both sides are working on a joint statement about their further cooperation.

On Sunday, Iran said the IAEA was seeking access and inspection at two "places" near the capital, Tehran, and the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

Last year the U.N. agency said that of the two sites that Iran has blocked access to, one was partially demolished in 2004. At the other, the agency said it observed activities "consistent with efforts to sanitize" the facility from July 2019 onward.

A third site, the agency said, had undergone "extensive sanitization and leveling" in 2003 and 2004 and there would be no verification value in inspecting it.

Iran has dismissed allegations of nuclear activities at the sites saying it would continue close cooperation within the legal framework" of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world major powers.
Washington withdrew from the deal in 2018 and imposed sanction on Tehran.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Iran 2015 nuclear deal International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp