STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israel bombs Gaza militants in response to fire balloons

The army said in a statement that it bombed “military posts and an underground infrastructure” belonging to the Hamas militant group that rules the Palestinian enclave.

Published: 25th August 2020 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

A volunteer attempts to extinguish a fire started by an incendiary device launched from the Gaza Strip, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza

A volunteer attempts to extinguish a fire started by an incendiary device launched from the Gaza Strip, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza on Monday (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JERUSALEM: Israel's military said it bombed militant positions in the Gaza Strip early on Tuesday in response to incendiary balloons launched into southern Israel farmlands a day earlier.

It was the second night in a row that Israel bombed the coastal territory. Tensions between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have intensified in recent weeks.

Tuesday's strikes came as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was visiting the country as part of an effort to advance Mideast peace following the historic August 13 announcement of a deal to establish ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The army said in a statement that it bombed “military posts and an underground infrastructure” belonging to the Hamas militant group that rules the Palestinian enclave. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

In recent weeks, Palestinian militants have launched scores of incendiary balloons into southern Israel that have burned large swaths of farmland. The increasing attacks appear aimed at pressuring Israel to ease the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip since Hamas took control of the territory in 2007.

Israel has responded to fire balloons and sporadic rocket fire with airstrikes on militant positions and says it holds Hamas accountable for all attacks coming from the territory.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and numerous smaller skirmishes in the past 13 years. Last week Egyptian mediators tried to ease tensions and bolster the informal truce between Israel and Hamas that has largely held since the 2014 war in Gaza.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Israel Gaza strip
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp