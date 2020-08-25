STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wisconsin Black man shooting: Governor summons National Guard as protests turn violent

The move came after protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear Sunday night over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

Published: 25th August 2020 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

National Guard troops fire tear gas on the crowd to disperse them after a warning was ignored during protests, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha.

National Guard troops fire tear gas on the crowd to disperse them after a warning was ignored during protests, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KENOSHA: Wisconsin's governor summoned the National Guard to head off another round of violent protests Monday after the police shooting of a Black man under murky circumstances turned Kenosha into the nation's latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers said 125 members of the National Guard would be in Kenosha on Monday night with responsibility for "guarding infrastructure and making sure our firefighters and others involved are protected."

The move came after protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear Sunday night over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was hospitalised in serious condition.

He was shot, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.

