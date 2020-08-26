STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Belarus turns up pressure on protesters, detains over 50

Protests broke out after official results of the Aug. 9 presidential election were announced, giving Lukashenko his sixth consecutive term, with 80% of the vote.

Published: 26th August 2020 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Belarus protests

Belarusian opposition supporters dance during a protest rally at the Independent Square in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MINSK: Police in Belarus detained over 50 people across the country during protests demanding the resignation of Belarus' authoritarian leader, officials said Wednesday.

The renewed crackdown on protesters, who have been taking to the streets for over two weeks, comes as authorities crank up pressure on the opposition, jailing several activists, summoning others for questioning and selectively ordering dozens of demonstrators to appear in court.

The Interior Ministry said 51 protesters were detained Tuesday at rallies that spanned several cities. According to the Viasna human rights group, 15 people were detained in Minsk, the country's capital, where several thousand people rallied at Independence Square despite heavy rain, pushing for the country's longtime President Alexander Lukashenko to resign.

Protests broke out after official results of the Aug. 9 presidential election were announced, giving Lukashenko his sixth consecutive term, with 80% of the vote. They continued despite violent crackdowns during the first days after the election, when police detained nearly 7,000 people and injured hundreds with rubber bullets, stun grenades and clubs. At least three people died.

The brutal suppression of peaceful rallies fueled public anger, helping swell the number of protesters, reaching an unprecedented peak of about 200,000 participants on two consecutive Sundays. The huge crowds forced the government to back off and allow the demonstrations to take place largely unhindered for the past two weeks.

Lukashenko, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, bristled at demands to step down and said he would not give in to pressure. In a show of defiance on Sunday, the 65-year-old embattled leader toted an assault rifle as he arrived at his residence by helicopter, while protesters rallied nearby.

Following his directives to get tougher on protesters, police this week started beefing up their presence on the streets, cordoning off some areas of the city and detaining people after days of inaction.

The detentions come without the dramatic violence seen two weeks ago, as Lukashenko moves to quell the unrest gradually, with vague promises of reforms mixed with threats, court summonses and selective arrests.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Belarus Belarus protests Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko
India Matters
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Only first wife entitled to lay claim on husband's money: HC
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy: Doctors await ICMR trial results as confusion grows
For representational purposes
Govt announces more centres for JEE, NEET to ensure social distancing
Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)
Pulwama: NIA used DNA tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp