STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-origin lawyer set to lead Singapore Academy of Law

48-year-old Rama Tiwari, who studied law at Queen Mary University of London, also holds an MSc in Information Technology.

Published: 26th August 2020 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Indian-origin lawyer Rama Tiwari has been appointed Singapore Academy of Law’s deputy chief executive and designated to take full charge from next February. Singapore Academy of Law (SAL) is a promotion and development agency for Singapore's legal industry.

Tiwari, 48, who was appointed on August 1, takes over as SAL's chief executive from February 7, 2021. He will succeed Serene Wee who retires after helming and building up SAL over the last 27 years, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tiwari, who studied law at Queen Mary University of London, also holds an MSc in Information Technology. He was admitted as an advocate and solicitor of Singapore’s Supreme Court in 1999, after which he joined private practice, specialising in IT and intellectual property issues. Tiwari brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the private sector, where he held senior positions as vice-president in a bank and as a global sales lead for a US technology company.

He joined SAL in July 2019 as its Chief Digital Officer and was tasked to lead its digital transformation. He is also the Executive Director of SAL Ventures, a subsidiary responsible for the development of a legal tech ecosystem.

SAL President and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said: “Having spent time in practice and in-house, Rama possesses an invaluable understanding of the profession. “This, coupled with his extensive regional and global experience in the technology industry, will put him in good stead to lead SAL and assist the profession at a time when the legal profession is increasingly being internationalised and impacted by technology”.

“I have a deep respect for the work of SAL, having been closely involved in the development of the Electronic Filing System and LawNet since 1999. SAL continues to play a pivotal role in lifting standards and helping members adapt to change,” Tiwari said..

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Singapore Academy of Law Rama Tiwari
India Matters
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Only first wife entitled to lay claim on husband's money: HC
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy: Doctors await ICMR trial results as confusion grows
For representational purposes
Govt announces more centres for JEE, NEET to ensure social distancing
Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)
Pulwama: NIA used DNA tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp