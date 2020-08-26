STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pompeo to have closed-door meetings in Bahrain, UAE amid push for Israel's recognition in Middle East

The State Department has not offered any word on what Pompeo will bring up during the meeting, though it comes after a US-brokered deal on normalisation of ties between Israel and UAE.

Published: 26th August 2020 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

DUBAI: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold closed-door meetings Wednesday with Bahrain's royal family and top officials in the United Arab Emirates amid the Trump administration's push for Arab nations to recognise Israel.

Pompeo already travelled to Israel and Sudan on this trip through the Mideast, one that included him offering a recorded message in Jerusalem supporting President Donald Trump's reelection campaign for the Republican National Convention.

That speech cast aside his own advice to American diplomats to be apolitical and bulldozed a long tradition of non-partisanship by previous secretaries of state.

In Manama, Pompeo is expected to meet with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and his son, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The State Department has not offered any word on what Pompeo will bring up during the meeting, though it comes after a US-brokered deal announced August 13 saw the United Arab Emirates and Israel open diplomatic relations.

Bahrain, a small island nation just off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf, has a historic Jewish community.

The kingdom has slowly encouraged ties to Israel, with two US-based rabbis in 2017 saying King Hamad himself promoted the idea of ending the boycott of Israel by Arab nations.

That boycott had been in place to offer Palestinians support in their efforts to form an independent state.

Bahrain is also home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet and remains a close security partner of the US Pompeo arrived there Tuesday night and met Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani, wearing an American-flag-colored face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Later on Wednesday, Pompeo is expected in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the seven-sheikhdom federation of the UAE.

There, he will speak with his Emirati counterpart and others.

