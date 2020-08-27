Mike Pence formally accepts Republican vice-presidential nomination

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Mike Pence has formally accepted the Republican vice-presidential nomination for the November 3 election.

Pence, 61, accepted the nomination on the third night of the National Republican Convention on Wednesday as a crowd in Baltimore, Maryland, cheered, "Four more years."

"Four years ago, I answered the call to join this ticket because I knew that Donald Trump had the leadership and the vision to make America great again," Pence, the current Vice President, said.

"And for the last four years, I've watched this President endure unrelenting attacks but get up every day and fight to keep the promises that he made to the American people," Pence said.

"So with gratitude for the confidence president Donald Trump has placed in me, the support of our Republican Party and the grace of god, I humbly accept your nomination to run and serve as vice president of the United States," he said.

Pence and Trump will challenge Democratic Patry's presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris in the November election.