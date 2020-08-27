STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Typhoon damages buildings, floods roads on Korean Peninsula

South Korean authorities said no casualties have been reported, and North Korean state media did not mention any deaths or injuries.

Published: 27th August 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

A bicyclist stops to view fallen trees from a typhoon on a main road in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SEOUL: A typhoon damaged homes and other buildings, flooded roads and toppled utility poles on Thursday on the Korean Peninsula before weakening to a tropical storm.

South Korean authorities said no casualties have been reported, and North Korean state media did not mention any deaths or injuries.

The storm by afternoon was heading into China after passing near the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, South Korea's weather agency said.

During its life as a typhoon, the storm had packed maximum winds of 133 kilometres (83 miles) per hour when it made landfall early Thursday in a western coastal region of North Korea that is a major source of farming and fishing in a nation that deals with chronic food shortages.

The North's Korea Central TV showed footage of snapped trees and utility poles and flooded roads while also reporting damages to houses and public facilities in North Hwanghae and South Hwanghae provinces, where the typhoon made landfall.

Roads were also flooded in the city of Nampo, which is closer to Pyongyang.

In South Korea, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said there was no immediate reports of casualties, despite damage to buildings, walls, roads and other structures.

By afternoon, power had been restored to most of the more than 9,300 South Korean homes that lost it, including more than 3,500 in cities and towns near Seoul and around 900 in the southern resort island of Jeju, which was hit by the typhoon on Wednesday.

More than 470 domestic flights in and out of Jeju and the southern mainland city of Busan were canceled.

South Korean authorities also halted some railroad services, shut down public parks and sea bridges and moved hundreds of fishing boats and passenger vessels to safety.

Workers in Seoul and other major cities were restoring makeshift coronavirus testing stations that had been dismantled out of concerns that the tents and booths wouldn't have withstood the strong winds.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said earlier this week that leader Kim Jong Un had called for thorough preparations to minimize casualties and damages from the typhoon.

Fishing boats were moved and other protective measures were taken to help buildings, farms and railroads withstand the storm, according to state media.

The storm comes weeks after torrential rains caused flooding and massive damages to homes and crops in North Korea, inflicting further pain to an economy ravaged by pandemic-linked border closures and US-led sanctions over Kim's nuclear programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
north korea typhoon
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp