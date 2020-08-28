STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ex-husband, son charged with murder of Indian-origin woman in UK

Jasbinder Gahir, 57, and Rohan Gahir, 23, were charged with the murder of Balvinder Gahir on Thursday and remanded in custody until their next appearance at Leamington Crown Court on September 1.

Published: 28th August 2020 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

LONDON: The ex-husband and son of a 54-year-old Indian-origin woman, who was found dead at her home in Warwickshire in the West Midlands region of England, have been charged with her murder.

Jasbinder Gahir, 57, and Rohan Gahir, 23, were charged with the murder of Balvinder Gahir on Thursday and remanded in custody until their next appearance at Leamington Crown Court on September 1.

Warwickshire Police said emergency services were called to a home at Lillington in the town of Leamington Spa on Monday where the woman was found with serious head injuries and died at the scene.

A tribute statement, released by police on behalf of Balvinder's family along with a request for further privacy at this difficult time, describes her as an angel who will never be forgotten.

The statement read: She was the light of our life, with a golden kind heart, filled with so much love and happiness, her smile would light up the room with a thousand words, a beauty beyond beauty.

Words cannot express how much we love you and will miss you.

You lived life like there was no tomorrow, you saw many sorrows, yet always stayed positive and smiled and lived for today.

You gave us hope and love.

Our sweetest darling daughter, sister and mum, we hope you can rest in peace now.

You will always be in our hearts our darling angel and never forgotten.

Until we meet again.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indians in UK Indians Abroad UK murder case
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp