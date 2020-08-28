STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trump remembers late brother while accepting Republican Party's re-nomination

Published: 28th August 2020 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump remembered his younger brother, who passed away recently, while accepting the Republican Party's presidential re-nomination, saying he was a "great brother" and was very proud of the job his administration was doing. 

Robert Trump, who was a business executive and real estate developer, died on August 15 at the age of 71 after being hospitalised in New York. He died a day after President Trump had made a last-minute trip to New York to meet his ailing brother.

Trump had earlier described Robert, who was born two years after Trump, as his "best friend" and promised they "will meet again." 

In his acceptance speech to the Republican National Convention which re-nominated him as the Republican Party's presidential candidate for the November polls, Trump said, "I know my brother Robert is looking down on us right now from Heaven. 

He was a great brother and was very proud of the job we are doing." Robert, who took blood thinners, had experienced brain bleeds that began after a recent fall, The New York Times quoted a close friend of the family as saying.

He had been in poor health since last month. He was admitted to the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan where he breathed his last.

