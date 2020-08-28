STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK encourages workers to return to office

The government plans to roll out a media campaign next week that will encourage employers to highlight the efforts they've made to protect staff from COVID-19.

Published: 28th August 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

UK PM Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: The British government is encouraging workers to return to their offices amid concern that the number of people working from home during the coronavirus pandemic is hurting coffee bars, restaurants and other businesses in city centers.

The government plans to roll out a media campaign next week that will encourage employers to highlight the efforts they've made to protect staff from COVID-19.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Friday that this was the right time for many people to return to work because children will be going back to school next week.

He also said prolonged isolation from friends and colleagues is taking a toll on mental health.

For many people's mental health it is important to return to a safe workplace, so that's why workplaces are being made COVID secure over the summer, and for a lot of people it will be the right time to return,'' Schapps told the BBC.

"Others, I accept, will carry on in a much more flexible way than they did in the past.

'' The announcement comes after the Confederation of British Industry warned Thursday that office closures were taking a wider toll on the economy.

The organisation, which represents 190,000 businesses, also said the government should expand coronavirus testing and highlight the safety of public transportation to encourage people to return to their offices.

The costs of office closure are becoming clearer by the day.

Some of our busiest city centers resemble ghost towns, missing the usual bustle of passing trade,'' CBI Director General Carolyn Fairbairn said Thursday.

This comes at a high price for local businesses, jobs and communities.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
British government COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp