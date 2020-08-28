UN chief Antonio Guterres calls on India to be at helm of global leadership on climate action

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday called on India to be at the "helm" of an ambitious global leadership on clean energy and climate action, saying the country can become a "true global superpower" in the fight against climate change if it speeds up its shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

The UN Secretary-General said both the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis have raised fundamental questions about how to ensure the health and well-being of the world's people and how nations must cooperate to advance the common good.

He said young people are particularly looking for bold steps towards sustainability, equality and social justice. "Today is the time for bold leadership on clean energy and climate action. I call on India to be at the helm of the ambitious leadership we need. At this pivotal moment, as the United Nations marks its 75th anniversary, India has a crucial role to play," Guterres said, virtually delivering the 19th Darbari Seth Memorial Lecture organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

In his remarks titled 'The Rise of Renewables: Shining a Light on a Sustainable Future', Guterres said, "India can become a true global superpower in the fight against climate change if it speeds up its shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy."