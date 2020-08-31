STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

350-kilogram crocodile caught at Outback tourist destination

Crocodile numbers have been increasing across Australia's tropical north since federal law made them a protected species in the early 1970s.

Published: 31st August 2020 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

In this photo provided by Northern Territory Dept. of Tourism, Sport and Culture, a 350-kilogram male crocodile is tied to the back of a trailer in Katherine, Australia.

In this photo provided by Northern Territory Dept. of Tourism, Sport and Culture, a 350-kilogram male crocodile is tied to the back of a trailer in Katherine, Australia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DARWIN: Wildlife rangers have trapped a 4.4-meter (14.5-foot) saltwater crocodile at a tourist destination in Australia's Northern Territory, the biggest caught in the area in years, a wildlife ranger said Monday.

The 350-kilogram (770-pound) male was caught in the Flora River at a remote nature park 120 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of the Outback town of Katherine, said Katherine senior wildlife ranger John Burke.

A larger 4.7-meter (15.5-foot) croc was trapped three years ago in the same wildlife management zone, but that one was caught in the Katherine River, which is closer to the sea, Burke said.

He said he did not know of a larger croc caught in the Flora River.

Crocodile numbers have been increasing across Australia's tropical north since federal law made them a protected species in the early 1970s.

"They certainly are increasing (in number), and that's part of the reason we have the management zones to reduce the numbers in high-visitation areas so there's less chance of interaction between salties and people," Burke said, referring to saltwater crocs.

The captured croc had been taken to a crocodile farm to become part of a breeding program.

Farmed crocodiles can be killed for their meat and leather.

The crocs are trapped in large cages baited with wild pig and other meats and submerged in waterways.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Outback tourist destination Saltwater Crocodile
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Effective Covid-19 vaccine would not be available in the near future: Experts
Karnataka’s caseload contribution is high as testing has also gone up drastically., as per state experts. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, AP make up 43% of India’s Covid-19 caseload: Data
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Unlock 4: Buses, malls, temples to open up in Tamil Nadu
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. ( Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: A consensus builder who left an imprint on modern India
Gallery
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive f
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp