STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

At least 27 people poisoned by carbon monoxide at bunker rave party in Norway's Oslo

Five people were hospitalised in critical condition, including two police officers who were the first at the scene, but their lives are not in danger, the Norwegian news agency NTB said.

Published: 31st August 2020 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Police and rescue workers are seen outside the entrance of a former underground emergency shelter, which was used for an illegal rave party, in central Oslo. (Photo | AP)

Police and rescue workers are seen outside the entrance of a former underground emergency shelter, which was used for an illegal rave party, in central Oslo. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: At least 27 people were hospitalized after being poisoned at a rave party in Oslo by carbon monoxide given off by portable generators, Norwegian media reported.

Police said Monday that two people faced preliminary charges of trespassing and illegally being inside a bunker.

Five people were hospitalised in critical condition, including two police officers who were the first at the scene, but their lives are not in danger, the Norwegian news agency NTB said.

Two of the five were released from intensive care on Monday, NTB reported.

More people could face preliminary charges, police said, adding that the weekend rave is still being investigated.

Preliminary charges are a step short of formal charges.

Up to 200 party-goers in their 20s and 30s had gathered in the bunker in the Norwegian capital for the rave, which used portable diesel generators to power lighting and sound systems.

Officers discovered the event early Sunday when a police patrol met a group of confused young people in the park where the bunkers lies.

Emergency services found seven more people unconscious in the bunker.

The party started late Saturday night and had been announced on closed social media pages.

The company that owns the bunker described the illegal rave as a "serious break-in" and insisted that it did not bear any responsibility, Norway's VG newspaper reported.

The entrance to the bunker had been previously closed with double-reinforced concrete but the new owners only secured it with wooden boards.

The organizers later said the diesel generators were in a room with ventilation but neither police nor the fire department could confirm that.

Several who attended told Norwegian media that they had to go outside several times to breathe fresh air.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas produced by burning carbon-based fuels, including gas, oil, wood and coal.

The gas is harmful because it displaces oxygen from red blood cells, resulting in damage to major organs.

Exposure can cause headache, dizziness, nausea, coughing, breathing problems and irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat.

In some cases it can be fatal.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oslo rave party Oslo party poisoning Norway rave party
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Effective Covid-19 vaccine would not be available in the near future: Experts
Karnataka’s caseload contribution is high as testing has also gone up drastically., as per state experts. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, AP make up 43% of India’s Covid-19 caseload: Data
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Unlock 4: Buses, malls, temples to open up in Tamil Nadu
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. ( Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: A consensus builder who left an imprint on modern India
Gallery
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive f
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp