STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Australia coronavirus cases drop after lengthy Melbourne lockdown

A further 41 fatalities were added to the state's death toll, mostly in aged care facilities that have been devastated by the outbreak.

Published: 31st August 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews addresses the media during a press conference in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews addresses the media during a press conference in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australia reported fewer than 100 new coronavirus cases Monday, the lowest number in two months as authorities appeared to bring an outbreak in the country's second-largest city under control.

Victoria state, which has been battling a second wave of infections in Melbourne, recorded just 73 cases after peaking above 700 in late July, providing hope for a way out of a strict city-wide lockdown.

Melbourne residents are currently enduring a raft of restrictions including an overnight curfew, while all non-essential businesses remain closed until at least September 13.

Under growing pressure to ease restrictions, Premier Daniel Andrews said he would release a "roadmap" next Sunday for reopening but warned any changes would be gradual.

"We know and understand that if we were to open up with numbers anything like what we have had, even with a really positive trend, then those numbers will explode," he told reporters in Melbourne.

"You will lose control of this again."

A further 41 fatalities were added to the state's death toll, mostly in aged care facilities that have been devastated by the outbreak.

Protective equipment in high-risk workplaces, mandatory masks in public and physical distancing will be key to any reopening strategy, according to a government statement.

Even when restrictions are eased, Victoria is likely to remain sealed off from the rest of the country, where most regions are recording few or no new daily cases.

Flare-ups are persisting in neighbouring New South Wales state, which recorded 10 new cases Monday as community transmission in Sydney continues to trouble health officials.

Meanwhile, an outbreak at a youth detention centre in Brisbane has led the Queensland state government to put prisons into lockdown and cancel a huge annual school-leavers celebration on the nearby Gold Coast.

Australia has recorded almost 26,000 cases in total and 652 deaths from the virus to date. The vast majority were detected in Victoria in recent months, after the country's initial success in containing the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Australia coronavirus Melbourne lockdown
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp