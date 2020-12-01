STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arizona certifies Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump

Katie Hobbs and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey stood up for the integrity of the election even as lawyers for Trump were across town arguing that election was marred by fraud.

Published: 01st December 2020 01:04 AM

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks about economic recovery at The Queen theater, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Arizona officials have certified Joe Biden’s narrow victory over President Donald Trump in the state.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey stood up for the integrity of the election even as lawyers for Trump were across town Monday arguing without evidence to nine Republican lawmakers that the election was marred by fraud.

Ducey says, “We do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong.”

Biden won Arizona by 0.3% of the nearly 3.4 million ballots cast, a margin of just under 10,500 votes. He’s the second Democrat in 70 years to win the state.

The certification also paves the way for Democrat Mark Kelly to take his seat in the U.S. Senate, formalizing his victory in a special election to replace the late John McCain. Kelly is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday in Washington.

