STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Australia hosts first group of overseas students since start of coronavirus pandemic

A charter flight carrying 63 students from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia landed in the northern city of Darwin.

Published: 01st December 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

A medical student takes a nose swab sample for the

A medical student takes a nose swab sample for the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DARWIN: Australia has welcomed its first group of international students to arrive since the coronavirus pandemic began, with more due to follow.

A charter flight carrying 63 students from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia landed Monday in the northern city of Darwin.

The students will all attend Charles Darwin University, with some new to the campus and others previously enrolled.

They are part of a pilot program aimed at boosting the local economy and providing a template for international students to arrive in other parts of Australia.

The arrival comes amid growing tensions between Australia and China after a Chinese official this week posted a fake image on Twitter of an Australian soldier appearing to slit a child's throat.

ALSO WATCH:

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the image 'repugnant' and demanded an apology from the Chinese government, but China has not backed down.

The post took aim at alleged abuses by Australian soldiers during the conflict in Afghanistan.

The arriving students were required to undertake a pre-departure health screening and have been placed in a quarantine facility for two weeks before they can begin attending classes.

Simon Maddocks, the vice chancellor of Charles Darwin University, told reporters they have been working with officials for seven months to make the trip happen.

"All being well, we hope we can continue to run these flights through the early part of next year as we see the Australian higher education system and the vocational training system return to engaging international students," he said.

"They are very important for universities, they are very important for our local economy here in Darwin."

Northern Territory Deputy Chief Minister Nicole Manison said the students are the first international students allowed back into the country since March 20 and more are expected to follow.

She said each student contributes an average of more than 40,000 Australian dollars (USD 30,000) per year to the economy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp