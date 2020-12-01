Vietnam reports first local COVID-19 infection in 89 days

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health authorities ordered 137 people who had been in close contact with the man to stay in a central quarantine facility and shut down an English center where he works as a teacher.

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk. (Representational Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HANOI: Vietnamese authorities are conducting intensive contact tracing after discovering the country's first confirmed local transmission of the coronavirus in 89 days.

State media said Tuesday that a 32-year-old man in Ho Chi Minh City tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday after visiting a flight attendant who was undergoing self-quarantine at his home following his return from Japan two weeks ago.

The flight attendant tested positive on Saturday, the Tuoi Tre newspaper said.

The new case ended Vietnam's streak of 89 days without any known local transmission of the virus.

Earlier, it went 99 days without local transmissions until a cluster of cases broke out at a hospital in Da Nang in central Vietnam in July.

Vietnam's borders remain closed in an attempt to keep out the virus.

Only limited international flights are operating to repatriate Vietnamese nationals and transport foreign diplomats and experts.

The country has reported 1,347 coronavirus cases, including 35 deaths.

Nearly half of the confirmed cases were imported, according to the Health Ministry.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: Coronavirus quarantine restrictions will continue in the Philippine capital during the Christmas season in Asia's largest Roman Catholic nation.

President Rodrigo Duterte said in televised remarks late Monday that the "general community quarantine" will continue during December in Metropolitan Manila and seven other cities and provinces.

The restrictions ban large public gatherings, in-person school classes and entertainment businesses, but allow shopping malls, restaurants and essential stores, including barbershops, to operate with required safeguards.

Duterte lamented that many people still defy social restrictions such as the use of face masks and warned of a possible resurgence of the virus.

"In the Philippines, it's hard-headedness," Duterte said.

"Why would it not increase when everybody is going out?" The Philippines has reported more than 431,600 coronavirus infections, the second-highest in Southeast Asia, and at least 8,392 deaths.

