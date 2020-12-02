STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Billiant policy mind': Joe Biden on picking Indian-American Neera Tanden for OMB

Tanden, 50, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first woman of colour and first Indian-American to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

Published: 02nd December 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Neera Tanden who President-elect Joe Biden nominated to serve as Director of the Office of Management and Budget speaks at Delaware. (Photo | AP)

Neera Tanden who President-elect Joe Biden nominated to serve as Director of the Office of Management and Budget speaks at Delaware. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Indian-American Neera Tanden is a brilliant policy mind with critical practical experience across governments, President-elect Joe Biden has said after he formally announced her nomination as the Director of Office of Management and Budget at the White House.

Tanden, 50, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first woman of colour and first Indian-American to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which serves the President of the United States in overseeing the implementation of his vision across the Executive Branch.

Specifically, OMB's mission is to assist the President in meeting his policy, budget, management and regulatory objectives and to fulfill the agency's statutory responsibilities.

Tanden's career has focused on pursuing policies designed to support working families, foster broad-based economic growth, and curb inequality.

"For Director of the Office and Management and Budget, I nominate Neera Tanden. I've known Neera for a long time. A brilliant policy mind with critical practical experience across government," Biden said at the Transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday.

"She was raised by a single mom on food stamps, an immigrant from India who struggled, worked hard, and did everything she could for her daughter to live out her American dream. And Neera did just that. She understands the struggles that millions of Americans are facing," he said.

Biden said Tanden will be the first woman of colour and first South Asian American to lead the OMB.

"She will be in charge of laying out my budget that will help us control the virus, deal with the economic crisis, and build back better. But above all, she believes what I believe - a budget should reflect our values," he said.

In her remarks, Tanden said it is her honour to help shape budgets and programmes to keep lifting Americans up, to pull families back from the brink, "to give everybody the fair chance my mother got, and that everyone deserves".

"I believe so strongly that our government is meant to serve all the American people - Republicans, Democrats, and Independents alike, all of whom deserve to know that their government has their back," she said.

"I look forward to working together alongside the dedicated career professionals at OMB to expand those possibilities for every American family," Tanden said.

Tanden was a close ally of Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, and helped pass the Affordable Care Act under Barack Obama.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neera Tanden Joe Biden
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp