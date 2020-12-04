STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Cash-strapped Pakistan seeks debt suspension for some nations till COVID crisis gets over

The first item on his list is a request for debt suspension till the end of the pandemic for low-income and most affected countries.

Published: 04th December 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has requested the international community for debt suspension till the end of the coronavirus pandemic for low-income and most affected countries as well as cancellation of debt of least developed nations, according to a media report on Friday.

Cash-strapped Pakistan's economic woes have further worsened due to the coronavirus pandemic and Khan's government is arranging finances from world bodies, including the International Monetary Fund, to tide over the crisis.

Presenting a 10-point agenda for urgent action before the UN General Assembly special session on COVID-19 on Thursday, Khan underlined the measures the international community needs to take to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The first item on his list is a request for debt suspension till the end of the pandemic for low-income and most affected countries.

The second one is "cancellation of debt of least developed countries" that are no longer in a position to repay their loans, it said.

Other items on the agenda include restructuring of the public sector debt of other developing countries under an agreed inclusive multilateral framework; a general allocation of special drawing rights of USD 500 billion; expanded concessional financing to lower income countries through multilateral development banks; and creation of a new 'liquidity and sustainability facility', which should provide short-term loans at lower costs.

The novel coronavirus has so far infected 410,072 people and claimed 8,260 lives in Pakistan.

Addressing the session, Khan said the coronavirus pandemic is the most serious global crisis since the Second World War.

Nearly 100 world leaders and several dozen ministers are participating in the two-day virtual UNGA special session that began on Thursday.

Pakistan's agenda also includes a reminder to rich nations to fulfill 0.7 per cent of their official development assistance commitments and mobilising the required USD 1.5 trillion annual investment in sustainable infrastructure.

The prime minister also urged the international community to help meet the agreed target of mobilising USD 100 billion per year for climate action in developing countries, the report said.

Khan also called for immediate action to stop the massive illicit financial outflows from developing countries to rich countries, to offshore tax havens.

He also suggested immediate return of assets stolen by corrupt politicians and criminals back to these countries.

Earlier in his opening remarks at the special session, UNGA President Volkan Bozkir said, "Today marks an overdue and much-needed moment of reckoning."

None of us could have imagined, this time last year, what was to come.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it is time to reset the global response to crises like this.

"As we build a strong recovery, we must seize the opportunity for change," he added.

The deadly virus has infected nearly 65 million people across the world and killed close to 1.5 million.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Debt COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp