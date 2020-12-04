Donald Trump alleges his votes started 'miraculously disappearing' on election night

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has alleged that his votes started "miraculously disappearing" on the election night, reiterating his unsubstantiated claims about widespread voter fraud in the presidential polls.

Trump on Thursday told reporters at the White House that his team has found a large number of such votes.

We went through an election. At 10 o'clock, everybody said, 'That was an easy victory for Trump.'

All of a sudden, the votes started disappearing -- miraculously disappearing. We found much of it, but we found far more votes than we need in almost all of these states. And I think I can say in all of these states, far more votes than we need to win every one of them," he said in response to a question.

Democratic leader Joe Biden won the November 3 presidential election over Trump, who is continuing his legal efforts to upend his victory.

Trump, a Republican, has allowed the official start of Biden's transition to power but has not yet conceded defeat, alleging massive voter fraud and electoral malpractice.

However, state election officials and the media have denied such large-scale fraud.

Election officials in key battleground states have declared Biden the winner, giving him an unofficial 306-232 edge in the Electoral College that determines the outcome of US presidential contests.

The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in several states, most of whom have been dismissed so far.

I want to just thank my team because my team is doing an unbelievable job.

And more importantly, I want to thank the 74 million-plus people that voted, which is the largest amount of people that a sitting President has ever had -- 74 million-plus...the level of loyalty, I've never seen anything like it. All over the country, they know it was a fixed election. It was a rigged election. They know it, and I appreciate their support, Trump said.

When asked if he has confidence in Attorney General Bill Barr, Trump said: Ask me that in a number of weeks from now. They should be looking at all of this fraud."

Earlier this week, contradicting the concerted effort by Trump, his boss, to subvert the results of last month's voting, Barr has said that US attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they've received, but "to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election".

Expressing his disappointment over Barr's remarks, Trump said, Well, he hasn't done anything. So he hasn't looked. When he looks, he'll see the kind of evidence that right now you're seeing in the Georgia Senate. You know, they're going through hearings right now in Georgia, and they're finding tremendous volume. They haven't looked very hard, which is a disappointment, to be honest with you, because it's massive fraud."

Whether you go to Wisconsin, where we just filed a case, or Michigan, or if you look at what's happening in Georgia, as an example, or Pennsylvania; if you look at Nevada, which is moving along very rapidly, or Arizona -- you saw those numbers come out yesterday -- we found massive fraud.

And in other states also. This is probably the most fraudulent election that anyone has ever seen, he said.