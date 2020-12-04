One killed, seven injured in blast in Pakistan's garrison city of Rawalpindi

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A blast ripped through Pakistan's garrison city of Rawalpindi on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring seven others.

Police said the explosion occurred in a rickshaw parked in Pir Wadhai area near the bus station.

Rawalpindi police spokesperson Sajjad ul Hassan told the media that the victims were shifted to a hospital.

The headquarters of the Pakistan Army is located in Rawalpindi.

"The nature of the blast is still being determined," Hassan said.

However, he said that the possibility of terrorism could not be ruled out but the final determination would be made after the completion of the probe.

The area was cordoned off as officials from police and intelligence agencies were searching it to collect evidence.