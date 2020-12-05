Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 4,75,879, death toll at 6,807

By ANI

DHAKA: Bangladesh reported 1,888 new Covid-19 cases and 35 new deaths on Saturday, making the tally reach 475,879 while the death toll stands at 6,807, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) informed.

The official data showed that 13,540 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across the country.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 393,408 including 2,457 new recoveries on Saturday, according to the DGHS.

The Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.43 percent and the current recovery rate is 82.67 percent, stated the official data.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.

ALSO WATCH: