Kuwait holds parliamentary election under shadow of coronavirus

The oil-rich emirate has enforced some of the strictest regulations in the Gulf to combat the spread of the virus, imposing a months-long lockdown earlier this year.

Kuwait elections

A Kuwaiti woman, wearing a protective mask and gloves amid the COVID-19 pandemic, displays her passport as she waits to cast her vote. (Photo| AFP)

By AFP

KUWAIT CITY:  Kuwaitis hoping for reform went to the polls on Saturday in a parliamentary election overshadowed by Covid-19, with facilities laid on for citizens infected with the disease to vote in special polling stations.

While some of those curbs have been eased, over-the-top campaign events that traditionally draw thousands for lavish banquets were absent from this year's election, while masks remain mandatory and temperature checks are routine when venturing outdoors. 

Infected people or those under mandatory quarantine are usually confined to home, with electronic wristbands monitoring their movements. 

But in an effort to respect their right to vote, authorities designated five polling stations -- one in each electoral district -- for them to cast their ballots, among the 102 across the country. 

And on Saturday authorities set up security barriers around the polling stations to prevent gatherings, with designated lanes for entry and exit.

Mask-clad voters, who were also forced to wear gloves, were subject to temperature checks before entering the facilities where election officials stood behind glass barriers. 

- 'New blood' -
Unlike other oil-rich Gulf states, Kuwait has a lively political life with a parliament elected for four-year terms that enjoys wide legislative powers.

Political disputes are often fought out in the open.

But with more than 143,000 coronavirus cases to date, including 886 deaths, the election campaign has been toned down with a few banners hoisted over the streets.

Instead, this year's campaign has mainly been fought on social networks and in the media.

The usual themes are a constant though, from promises to fight corruption and plans to address youth employment, to freedom of expression, housing, education and the thorny issue of the "bidoon", Kuwait's stateless minority.

Some Kuwaitis have expressed their desire for change and reform in their country, where 70 percent of the 4.8 million population are foreigners. 

"We want change, new blood, to encourage the youth," said Hoda al-Hassan, who cast her ballot in the Al-Rawda area of Kuwait City.

"I also hope that the parliament will resolve the issue of the 'bidoon' and that of the demographic imbalance," she added.

Yousef Ahmed Safar, who voted in the Al-Nazha area, said he too hoped for reform.

"We want to improve our situation, including in employment and housing, as well as the issue of combatting corruption," he said. 

The polls, which opened at 8:00 am (0500 GMT), are the first since the new emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, took office in September following the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, at the age of 91.

More than 567,000 Kuwaiti voters were eligible to choose among the 326 candidates, who include 29 women. 

- 'Struggle' -
Like most Gulf countries, Kuwait's economy has been hit hard by the double whammy of the pandemic and slumping oil prices. 

According to Kuwaiti analyst Mohammed al-Dawsari, the emirate may witness a "struggle" between the new National Assembly and the government over economic legislation.

"The people were not satisfied with the performance of the previous parliament, and there are many who are calling for a comprehensive reconciliation between the government and the opposition," he said. 

While the opposition has weakened in recent years, Dawsari said he expect there will be more opposition representation in the National Assembly this year.

From 2009 to 2013, and especially after the Arab Spring revolts of 2011, the country went through a period of political turmoil, with parliament and cabinets dissolved several times amid disputes between lawmakers and governments dominated by the ruling Al-Sabah family.

"Fighting corruption is the priority," said Ibrahim Dashti, who was running in Kuwait's third constituency.

"This... along with scrapping laws that restrict freedoms and for parliament to exercise its regulatory role away from personal agendas," he added. 

The election results are expected to be announced on Sunday morning. 

Kuwait was the first Gulf Arab state to adopt a parliamentary system in 1962. Women were granted the right to vote and to stand for election in 2005.

