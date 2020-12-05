Taliban kills two guards, one civilian in Afghanistan's Herat

By ANI

HERAT: Taliban terrorists on Saturday shot dead two guards of provincial custom office and a civilian in Afghanistan western Herat province, Xinhua reported citing local police.

The incident happened after armed men in a car fired on the two guards of the customs office in Islam Qala port city in the western part of the province, bordering Iran, killing the two men and a passing-by civilian, the provincial police officials said in a statement.

The police have launched an investigation, the statement said.

In a separate incident, a terrorist belonging to the Taliban was arrested in the country's northern Takhar province, local government spokesman Mohammad Jawad Hejri told Xinhua earlier in the day.

During the primary investigation, the arrested man confessed to his involvement in anti-government activities in the province, the spokesman said.