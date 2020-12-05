Unites States sees record 227,885 new COVID-19 cases

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: The United States reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases on Saturday at 227,885, according to John Hopkins University (JHU).

The new cases reported on Saturday have gone past over 217,000 new cases reported on Friday, Sputnik reported.

The cases reported on Friday was also a record in terms of new cases.

According to the JHU's real-time tracker, the US confirmed 227,885 new cases over the past 24 hours taking the overall count to over 14.3 million.

The death toll due to the disease increased by 2,607 in the last 24 hours and has gone over 279,000.

More than 5.4 million patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the US.