STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Donald Trump tactics to overturn US election could have staying power

Even so, Donald Trump has found friendly lawmakers and party officials willing to bolster his claims and adopt his tactics.

Published: 06th December 2020 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ATLANTA: Even after he exits the White House, President Donald Trump's efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election and seeking to overturn the will of voters could have staying power.

Trump's tactics are already inspiring other candidates and have been embraced by a wide array of Republicans.

Supporters include congressional candidates, state lawmakers, party chairs, conservative legal groups and appointees to previously little-known state vote-certification boards.

The breadth of support for Trump's effort could be a troubling sign for future elections.

"What this president is doing is poisoning democracy," former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm said.

​ALSO READ | Defiant Donald Trump says US election was 'rigged' in favour of Biden

"And, yes, he is setting a precedent, suggesting that it is OK to violate these norms that have made our country great."

Granholm, a Democrat, joined with former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, a Republican, to raise concerns about Trump's refusal to concede and efforts to undermine the integrity of elections.

"This is not who we are as Americans, and we don't want the public coming away from this thinking this is the norm," said Whitman, who served in President George W. Bush's administration.

Trump and his allies have pushed conspiracies involving voting machines manipulated by dead foreign leaders and tens of thousands of fraudulent mail ballots that somehow escaped layers of security and scrutiny by election workers across the country.

ALSO READ | US courts scrap Trump’s stringent H-1B visa rules

They have filed lawsuits without evidence, tried to pressure state lawmakers into seating their own presidential electors and sought to influence low-level party members who sit on the state and local boards that certify election results.

This is despite the fact that the federal government's own cybersecurity arm declared the presidential election "the most secure in American history," and Attorney General William Barr said the Department of Justice uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome.

Even so, Trump has found friendly lawmakers and party officials willing to bolster his claims and adopt his tactics.

On Friday, a group of 64 GOP lawmakers in Pennsylvania signed a statement urging Congress not to accept the state's slate of electors for Democrat Joe Biden.

They cited a litany of complaints over how the election was conducted.

"A number of people have shown themselves willing to go along or at least being perceived of going along instead of just condemning the entire operation," said Wendy Weiser with the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donald Trump White House US Elections 2020
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp