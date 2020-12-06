STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Scotland Yard makes arrest from protest in London against farm laws in India

The Metropolitan Police had said a 'robust' policing plan will be in place throughout Sunday and officers will take action if they witness breaches of the regulations.

Published: 06th December 2020 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers during a protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms at the Singhu border in New Delhi, India.

Farmers during a protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms at the Singhu border in New Delhi, India. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

LONDON: Scotland Yard has reportedly made a number of arrests after it warned of enforcement action ahead of thousands of protesters from different parts of the UK gathering outside the Indian High Commission in central London on Sunday, as a show of support for farmers demonstrating against agricultural reforms in India.

Several police officers in face masks descended upon Aldwych to police the 'We stand with farmers of Punjab' demonstration, having warned that strict regulations remain in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and therefore demonstrations of larger than 30 risk arrests and fines.

The Metropolitan Police had said a 'robust' policing plan will be in place throughout Sunday and officers will take action if they witness breaches of the regulations.

​ALSO READ | Farmer leaders call for maximum participation in December 8 'Bharat Bandh'

'If you attend a gathering that breaches the regulations, you may be committing an offence, which is punishable by a fine. In certain circumstances, if you hold a gathering of over 30 persons and you do not meet the requirements of the regulations you might be committing a different offence, which is also punishable by a fine,' said Met Police Commander Paul Brogden.

'I would strongly urge anyone who is planning to come to the Aldwych area to reconsider. I would also encourage anyone who is currently in attendance to leave the area. Our officers will take the appropriate action where necessary,' he said.

The demonstration, largely made up of British Sikhs, involved placard waving with messages such as 'Justice for Farmers' and sloganeering as well as several cars blocking roads.

"Our High Commission has been coordinating closely with the authorities concerned and we will, together with them, address the issues that have come up - for example how this gathering of thousands could take place without specific permission," an Indian High Commission spokesperson said.

ALSO WATCH:

"It soon became clear that the gathering was led by anti-India separatists who had taken the opportunity of the protests in India to ostensibly back the farmers in India but use the opportunity to pursue their own anti-India agenda," the spokesperson said.

The High Commission reiterated the government's stance that the protest against agriculture reform bills in India is part of an internal democratic process.

"It is work in progress in our functioning democracy. The government of India is in talks with the protesters which are still ongoing. Needless to say, it is an internal issue of India," the spokesperson added.

The protest comes after a group of 36 British MPs led by British Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi had written to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asking him to make representations to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the impact on British Punjabis affected by the demonstrations by farmers in India.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has said that while it is yet to receive the letter, the matter is an internal issue for India.

"The police handling of protests are a matter for the government of India," an FCDO spokesperson said.

The Indian mission in the UK said it has comprehensively briefed the relevant interlocutors in the UK government and Parliament on the fundamental features of the 'path breaking farming sector reforms' initiated by the government of India.

Thousands of farmers are protesting on various borders of Delhi since November 26, seeking repeal of three farm laws enacted in September.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting for the last eleven days at the borders of Delhi against three farm laws.

Dubbing these laws as "anti-farmer", these farmers claim that the newly enacted legislations would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scotland Yard Farm Laws Farmers Protest
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp