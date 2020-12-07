15 Taliban terrorists killed in retaliatory attacks by Afghan Forces in Kandahar

By ANI

KABUL: Fifteen Taliban terrorists were killed in retaliatory attacks by the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) in the southern Kandahar province, the Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

According to the ministry, the Taliban terrorists launched attacks on ANSF in Kandahar's Panjwai district, namely Balghor, Charkh Ab and Gulbagh areas, on Sunday.

"As a result of retaliatory attacks by Afghan forces, 15 Taliban terrorists were killed and five others were wounded," the Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The ministry added that Taliban's weapons and ammunition were destroyed in the fighting, and five anti-vehicle mines planted by the Taliban in public roads were discovered and defused.