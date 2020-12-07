STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Anthony Fauci's 'Wear a mask' plea tops Yale list of 2020 notable quotes, here are others that made the cut

Also on the list is "I can't breathe," the plea George Floyd made repeatedly to police officers holding him down on a Minneapolis street corner.

Published: 07th December 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)

Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW HAVEN: A plea from Dr Anthony Fauci for people to "wear a mask" to slow the spread of the coronavirus tops a Yale Law School librarian's list of the most notable quotes of 2020.

The list assembled by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the library, is an annual update to "The Yale Book of Quotations," which was first published in 2006.

Also on the list is "I can't breathe," the plea George Floyd made repeatedly to police officers holding him down on a Minneapolis street corner.

Several quotes from the presidential campaign appear including Joe Biden telling a student: "You're a lying dog-faced pony soldier."

Shapiro said he picks quotes that are not necessarily admirable or eloquent, but rather because they are famous or particularly revealing of the spirit of the times.

The List

1. " Wear a mask." - Dr. Anthony Fauci, CNN interview, May 21.

2. "I can't breathe." - George Floyd, plea to police officer, Minneapolis, May 25.

3. "One day, it's like a miracle, it will disappear," - US President Donald Trump, referring to the coronavirus in remarks at an African American History Month reception at the White House, Feb. 27.

4. "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" - Trump, in remarks at a White House Coronavirus Task Force news briefing, April 23.

5. "I will never lie to you. You have my word on that." - White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, at her first press briefing, May 1.

6. "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed." - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, statement dictated to granddaughter Clara Spera, September.

7. "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black." - Joe Biden, in an interview with 'The Breakfast Club' radio program, May 22.

8. "The science should not stand in the way of this." - McEnany, referring to school reopenings in a news briefing, July 16.

9. "You're a lying dog-faced pony soldier." - Joe Biden, in a remark to student at campaign event, Hampton, N.H., Feb. 9.

10. "We are all Lakers today." - Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, in a remark to reporters after the death of Kobe Bryant, Orlando, Fla, Jan.26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anthony Fauci George Floyd COVID 19 2020 with TNIE TNIE 2020 Year Ender 2020 Year Ender
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp