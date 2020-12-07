Bangladeshi Education Minister Dipu Moni tests COVID-19 positive

By ANI

DHAKA: Bangladeshi Education Minister Dipu Moni has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Results of the minister's samples came positive on Sunday," Dhaka Tribune quoted MA Khair, public relations officer of the Education Ministry as saying.

"The minister is now in isolation at her residence," Khair added.

Earlier, former education minister and Awami League presidium member Nurul Islam Nahid also tested positive for Covid-19, Dhaka Tribune further reported.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh has reached 479,743, the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Monday.

