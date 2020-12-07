STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

Giuliani's diagnosis comes roughly two weeks after son, Andrew, works in the White House, tested positive for coronavirus.

Published: 07th December 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani

President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Rudy Giuliani, who has led US President Donald Trump's legal challenges to try to overcome the outcome of the presidential elections, has tested positive for COVID-19, informed Trump on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the President said: "@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!"

Giuliani is the latest member of Trump's inner circle to contract the virus.

Giuliani's diagnosis comes roughly two weeks after son, Andrew, works in the White House, tested positive for coronavirus. He also held a lengthy, indoor, mask-less press conference in late November with, among others, Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn, who tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after, reported The Hill.

The former New York City mayor is 76, putting him at a higher risk for serious complications from the virus.

However, Giuliani has been travelling to battleground states of the US at campaign events where he and some Republican lawmakers made allegations of voter fraud and sought to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the presidential polls.

Giuliani has been to Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona in the past two weeks alone, The Hill reported.

Since Biden was projected the winner of the presidential elections, the US President has made debunked allegations that the election was rigged and has refused to concede defeat to Biden, while his campaign has filed several lawsuits in battleground states.

